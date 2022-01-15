50Most: Tony Moore, CIO, Prairie View A&M

Tony Moore, Chief Information Officer, Prairie View A&M

Tony Moore heightens information technology at HBCUs

SAN FRANCISCO — The Journal of Black Innovation has selected Tony Moore, Prairie View A&M chief information officer, among the 21st annual 50 Most Important African-Americans in Technology as a exemplar among the 562,000 black technologists nationally.

Tony Moore was selected in July 2019 to serve as Prairie View A&M University’s chief information officer (CIO). He has been a leader in higher education technology over the past 17 years. As the PVAMU CIO, Moore provides the overall vision and leadership in formulating innovative solutions and programs that support the university’s mission and strategic goals. He has over 24 years of leading change and organizational transformation in various business environments.

Throughout the course of his career, he has consistently proven to be an effective asset in designing enterprise management solutions through a combination of budget forecasting, cost-saving procurement and integration. He constantly builds strategies to build 21st century advances in an academic setting promoting effective and efficient use of technology.

Prior to his appointment as PVMAU, he served as Vice President of Technology Management at the Xavier University of Louisiana [2015-2019], VP of Information and Resource Management at Southern University System [2010-2015], and Chief Information Officer at Baton Rouge, LA [2006-2010].

Moore holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Southern University and an M.S. in System Science from Louisiana State University.

The 50 Most Important African-Americans in Technology began in 1998 with an exhibition at the Tech Museum of Innovation in San Jose, inspired by Silicon Valley Engineering Hall of Fame members Roy L. Clay Sr. and the late Dr. Frank Greene.

Selectees meet in person/virtually on the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., January 15, to solve big challenges using their collective expertise and to boost opportunities for generations to follow. Throughout the year, they make direct connections with students in person and online arranged by ReUNION: Education-Arts-Heritage, the African-American children’s instructional channel. Since the first Innovation&Equity symposium, the number of African-Americans in technology jobs has grown from 400,000 to 562,000.